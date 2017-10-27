The Amazon Prime Exclusive phone lineup is about to get longer as the e-commerce company has just announced that LG is joining the program. Four new devices are being added to the wide array of Prime Exclusive devices. We regularly feature new phones and gadgets but we have yet to see anything from the other South Korean tech giant. This time, LG is offering Prime members more choices. With a starting price of $149.99, you can choose from any of these four new unlocked LG phones.

The four LG phones that can be availed from Amazon are the following: LG G6, LG G6+, LG Q6, and LG X Charge. We’ve all featured these devices so we have an idea about each model including the specs and features. The phones will be ready to ship by November but you can pre-order for one now at Amazon. All LG devices run Android Nougat out of the box but some of them will also receive Android Oreo.

The addition of these LG phones brings Prime members the chance to purchase unlocked phones with high-end features and premium hardware at lower prices. Meanwhile, being part of the Amazon Prime Exclusive league for Electronics will help LG reach a wider market.

LG Electronics MobileComm USA’s President Chang Ma said, “LG offers premium lineups of smartphones that combine the latest technology consumers need with the slim and sleek designs they crave. Making our award-winning smartphones available through Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Phones program provides a convenient way for Prime members to experience the best of Amazon Prime’s services through some of our newest smartphones.”

Feel free to head on to the LG phones individual product pages on Amazon.

