We don’t have a lack of new smartwatches in the market. In fact, sometimes, there may be way too many. If you like classic smartwatch brands going into that line, there are also plenty to choose from. Fossil has now launched their first sporty wearable called Fossil Q Control. It runs on the Android Wear platform and can be paired with either an Android or an iOS device. It also has connected GPS so it can be connected with other fitness apps like Strava and Google Fit.

If you look closely at the specs, it seems to be a bit similar to the recently released Misfit Vapor, which is also actually under the Fossil Group. The Fossil Q Control has a 45mm circular case design, is 14mm thick and has an interchangeable 20mm silicone strap. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and has the usual 4GB internal storage that most smartwatches have. It employs a touch bezel to make it easier for you to navigate and it also has a heart rate sensor to help you monitor while you work out.

It has the usual notification support, activity tracking (Google Fit), and because it runs on Android Wear 2.0, you get access to the Google Play Store direct from your smartwatch. You also get Google Assistant as well as the other extras that comes from the latest update of the Android Wear platform. The battery should last you 24 hours, and juicing it up is through a magnetic charger with pins that attach to the back of the device.

The Fossil Q Control will be available on the Fossil online store and Fossil stores within this week. It will cost you $275 so it’s not that expensive if you’re in need of a sporty smartwatch.

