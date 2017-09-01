The Fossil Q smartwatch line now has new family members, officially launched at the ongoing IFA 2017 in Berlin. The Q Venture and the Q Explorist are the first full-round touchscreen smartwatches from the brand, and just like most traditional watch makers, they aim to bridge “the gap between fashion watches and smart functionality.” For those who prefer hybrid smartwatches they also have one with the Q Commuter. The first two are already available in select Fossil stores and at fossil.com, while the third one will launch on September 25.

Q Venture and Q Explorist both have the aforementioned full-round touchscreen with an always-on high-resolution AMOLED display. The difference is that the former has an 11.5mm case and a 42mm diameter case while the latter’s case is 12.55mm and the diameter case is at +44mm. Both are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, have 4GB of memory and runs on Android Wear 2.0 already. They have interchangeable straps, a wireless magnetic charger, and Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity.

The new smartwatches have interactive watch faces so you can control what information you’d like to see on your wrist. If fitness is your goal, you can integrate it with the best apps like Google Fit™, UA Record ™ by Under Armour, Strava®, and RunKeeper™. You can also now directly download the apps that you want from your on-watch Google Play Store and you get the Google Assistant on your device as well. The Q Venture and Q Explorist retails between $255-$275.

Meanwhile, the Q Commuter is a hybrid smartwatch and its case, face details, and “delicate design” all highlight the functionally beautiful design that befits a Fossil device. It is also highly customizable so users can choose which details they want to see on the watch face, but also has the basics like activity tracking and notifications for calls, texts, emails, schedules. It can support up to three kinds of pushers. It will be available by September 25 and will retail somewhere between $155-$175.