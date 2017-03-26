We might expect this from Fossil, as they are mostly a brand that has already invested in the smartwatch market. But this year, fashion brands Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger are also putting out new smartwatches and from the looks of them, they don’t look half bad. Of course, these smartwatches will ultimately be judged by their features as well, so here’s hoping they’ll be good.

Fossil has announced the new Fossil Q Venture and Fossile Q Explorist – new smartwatches in the vein of design that has made the brand a popular name for outdoors-y types. They look to have full digital aesthetics, from the watchfaces we see on the picture, but we’ll get to know more of these devices once more information has been released.

If you’re more a fan of fashion brands, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger is making sure that you don’t suffer from lack of technology as well while wearing their brands. Hugo Boss has announced the Hugo Boss Touch smartwatch – although some might find that name somewhat inappropriate. If you like bright American colors, then the Tommy Hilfiger TH24/7 You watch should be the choice for you.

We have no indication if these watches will be based on the new Android Wear 2.0 platform, but it will be unfortunate if they aren’t. Android Wear 2.0 just offers more functionality and compatibility across the board than the older platform. Watch out (sorry, pun not intended) for features and pricing of these devices soon.

SOURCE: @AndroidWear 1, 2, 3