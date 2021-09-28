After several leaks and teasers, the Fossil Gen 6 was officially announced a month ago. This week, the new smartwatch starts shipping out to those who pre-ordered. The Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch will be available soon with new features and improvements including Alexa Tile, YouTube Music and Spotify’s offline playback, and more WearOS apps. The wearable device is priced starting $299 on www.fossil.com.

The Fossil Gen 6 is available on the brand’s main website, Amazon, and Best Buy. It is available in two sizes with WearOS by Google. It’s not Wear OS 3 yet but it will be ready in 2022.

This Fossil Men’s Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch comes with GPS, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and speaker. It allows phone notifications and contactless payments as it is compatible with most Android and iOS smartphones.

The watch runs on Qualcomm 4100+ processor that promises 30% better mobile performance and more reliable connection with Bluetooth 5. Special tracking features include monitors for your goals, steps, heart rate, cardio, sleep, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). A number of health and fitness tracker apps can be installed on the smartwatch.

Fossil Gen 6 comes with an Always-On display with higher pixel count and brighter colors. Choose any watch face you want from thousands of options. There are hundreds of apps too to download and install.

Straps can be changed. You can choose to wear a silicone strap if you’re feeling sporty. There’s also stainless steel and traditional leather for a more timeless look and feel.

Fossil has a complete list of the Gen 6 smartwatches available. We see the Fossil Gen 6 in Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Black Silicone, Purple Silicone, Smoke Stainless Steel, and Green Camo Grosgrain.