Over a week ago, we mentioned the Fossil Gen 6 would offer way more and faster wearable performance. It is an obvious follow-up to the Fossil Gen 5. The next-gen Fossil Gen is expected to be available soon. Official launch may happen in a few weeks and we’ll get to see it with the new Wear OS. This is probably the first new WearOS watch after the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Image renders and features have surfaced online and maybe we already know everything there is to know about the upcoming smartwatch.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch series will come with a small 1.28-inch OLED screen with always-on function. Display will be brighter with more vivid colors. It will come with 416×416 pixel resolution.

Watch size will be 42 or 44mm wide. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches will be ready in different designs for both men and women. Most of them will be water-resistant up to 50 meters. Wristbands will be metal, leather, or fabric.

When it comes to specs, the watches will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor. It comes with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores of up to 1.7 gigahetz plus faster Adreno A504 GPU. The watch will offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, GPS support, and 8GB onboard storage. Battery can last up to 24 hours but can extend with a battery-saving mode, made possible by the new Snapdragon chip. Full charge may be reached after one hour.

The Fossil Gen 6 with WearOS also comes with important health and fitness sensors such as sleep, steps, cardio levels, heart rate, and spO2 values. There’s also the running route data and activity mode with GPS.

Price range will be between 299 and 329 euros. The watches are believed to be out in Germany on September 27.