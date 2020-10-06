The Fossil Gen 5 has been around for a year now. It needs an upgrade. Software updates have been released but the brand has just introduced a new model. It’s not a Fossil Gen 6 but a Fossil Gen 5E and is still powered by Wear OS by Google. It comes in seven base iterations so you can choose the design and material you want. Choose from this lineup: Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh, Black Silicone, Brown Leather, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, Blush Silicone, Blush Silicone, or Brown Leather.

You can even choose from different straps available. Fossil’s Wear OS smartwatches are competitive with their design, specs, and prices. The brand is known for numerous smartwatches that cater to different audiences and style preferences and continues to offer the market with a new option.

The Fossil Gen 5E runs on Wear OS for both Android and iOS. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB onboard storage. It comes with WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

It boasts a touchscreen display, a physical home button, and voice-input. There is also the standard gyroscope, accelerometer, off-body IRL, a PPG Heart Rate sensor. The device is also water-resistant like most watches. The battery can last for 24 hours or more on a multi-day Extended Mode. There is a special charger that allows the watch to reach 80% of the battery within 50 minutes.

Fossil has already opened pre-order. Shipping may begin in November. When it comes to pricing, the smartwatch will be around $250. The replacement straps will be priced starting $30. The smartwatch line is considered to be one of the more affordable Wear OS watches today.