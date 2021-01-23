If you’re a fan of the brand Fossil for your regular watch, their newest smartwatch, an LTE-enabled wearable, is now available exclusively on Verizon. Fossil has been making a name for itself when it comes to stylish but Wear OS-powered smartwatches. This Gen 5 LTE smartwatch will be able to make and receive phone calls even if the tethered smartphone is not nearby. You just need to have it connected to a Verizon number since it’s exclusively available for this carrier only.

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and has 8GB of storage. The screen has a 1.3-inch display and has a 44mm body. It comes with a 400 mAh battery that can last up to 20 hours or up to 3 days on standby time if connected to the LTE network of Verizon. It also has a fully customizable battery saving mode. You can choose from either the black or pink body, depending on your color preference of course.

It has a rotating center button which will help you scroll through the various menus. When it comes to sensors, it has heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, sleep tracking which are most of the important things that people are looking for in smartwatches. It also has NFC so you can use Google Pay for your mobile payments and of course Google Assistant is built into Wear OS so you can use the digital assistant to help you be more productive.

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is now the only LTE-connected on the Wear OS platform from the brand. Previously there was the Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro LTE but that device has been discontinued. Unfortunately, this new smartwatch is not using the newest chipset from Snapdragon Wear 4100 but the lower one that is 3100. There’s been no explanation as to this but there might be a pricing consideration. Only the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 is using 4100 but the LTE variant is not available in the U.S.

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is now available through Verizon for $349. You can get it for $14.54 per month for 24 months for those customers that are qualified to pay $0 Down.