The popular Windows PC franchise Forza has been on the Microsoft Store for free since April last year. Mobile users can now get their hands on the racing game on May 5, 2020. Developer Turn 10 Studios has announced this on the Xbox website which is welcome news for mobile gaming fanatics especially in the times of lockdown. The title has been up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store for more than a month.

Although the announcement reveals that Forza Street is going to be available for iOS devices too, for now, there is no option for pre-registration on the Apple platform. Those who can’t wait to play the game can download it on Windows 10 PC from Microsoft Store and when it releases for iOS and Android, players can login using Xbox Live IDs to continue with their saved progress and of course bring their car collection to the mobile platform. Cross-save functionality will be available, so you can play either on PC or your phone.

Those who play the game between May 5 and June 5 will get the Founder’s Pack, which will open access to the 2017 Ford GT and in-game credits and gold. The racing sim will have a story mode gameplay with each race being short one – lasting only a minute. So, expecting to have the full Forza experience here will not impress you. Also, gamers who like to be in complete control of in-game driving experience will be a bit disappointed as there are going to be assisted controls for brake, acceleration, and turning.

Forza Street will have to rub shoulders with the likes of Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 Legends, CSR Racing 2 and Nitro Nation 6, all of which have millions of downloads and each having their own USP in terms of gameplay and graphics. For now, there is no word on whether the game is going to be free for download or have a price string attached. Since there is a mention of game-credits and gold, it is safe to assume that the game will be free for download with in-app item purchases. You can pre-register Forza Street from Play Store or Galaxy Store right away.