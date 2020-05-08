After a month of anticipation and waiting, Microsoft’s racing sim, Forza Street is up on the Play Store for free download. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, the mobile version of the game has the same interest inducing formula of customizing, collecting, and racing cars. The races are short, mostly under-a-minute to keep things quick and pacey during the progression to add to your car collection. Based on street racing world, there are going to be interesting characters in the storyline, a bit of mystery and themed events.

Ultimate goal of the game is to increase the car collection with well thought out weekly Rivals event. Here pros can bet their car collections against that of community rivals for all or nothing kind of racing action. Basically, the one who wins takes the rival’s car which will remind of 2 Fast 2 Furious franchise.

As a token of appreciation for gamers who have already downloaded and progressed up the ranks in the game, Microsoft has a couple of promotional offers to make things sweet. Those who play the game between May 5 and June 5, 2020 will stand a chance to win a 2017 Ford GT for free and add it to their collection. In addition to this, players will also get in-game credits and gold for unlocking new cars.

For those who’ve downloaded the game from Galaxy Store on Samsung devices, there’s a 2015 Ford Mustang GT draped in Galaxy-themed paint. Ones playing on Galaxy s20 series phones will get the custom-painted 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Here too, the players will get in-game credits and gold.

Thankfully, the game supports Xbox Live and you can sign-in with Xbox Live ID to unlock achievements and sync game progress across Windows, Android and iOS devices. So, why wait, download this street racer and see for yourself if it can take the top spot away from Real Racing 3 or CSR 2.