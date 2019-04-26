It’s totally understandable if you’re avoiding social media and your friends right now because you don’t want to hear any spoilers. If you’ve already seen the movie, be quiet. Be mindful of us who haven’t. If you’re bored and are still on a high, try this Fortnite Endgame by the Fortnite team. The Infinity Saga doesn’t have to end. You can still revisit the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime you feel like it. And if you really want to fight Thanos yourself, you can do so in your favorite game.

The gaming community can get in the Fortnite Battle Royale to try and search for the Infinity Stones–all six of them. Check the map and see where you can fight Thanos in this special crossover event.

Of course, the Fortnite team has taken advantage of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ popularity. Strike while the iron is hot and it’s actually fun seeing how the multiplayer game can be transformed into a different universe. Actually, Avengers Endgame items are just scattered throughout the Battle Royale island.

Choose what team you want to play for: Team Thanos or the heroes. We’re guessing most of you will choose the side of the heroes. It’s your chance to go after the villain that’s been plotting evil and wreaking havoc everywhere.

Fortnite Avengers: Endgame offers different and new challenges. Ten challenges must be completed to earn the Avenger’s Quinjet Glider as a reward. Hover with Iron Man’s repulsors and deal damage. Collect three Infinity Stones and just enjoy playing matches of Endgame.

As much as we want to suggest you watch the movie first before playing the game, we can’t stop you especially if you’re a die-hard Fornite or Marvel fan.

Watch the Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame Trailer below:

Your goal must be: decimate Thanos and his army. Do it before the last Infinity Stone is discovered. Do you want him to complete the Infinity Gauntlet? You’re our only hope.

Visit EPIC GAMES and see where you can get the update.