Android Experiments are created by different developers to innovate on Android and challenge what can be done on Android devices. Each experiment is submitted by different developers and documented on the official website. This particular one called “Form ‘N’ Fun” creatively uses your phones camera, gyroscope, and accelerometer.

Some of you would have drawn simple mazes on paper when you were school kids. This experiment launches from that idea, and finishes it on your Android device. Form ‘N’ Fun uses your camera to take a picture of a hand-drawn maze, and turns it into a playable game on your device. See the video below.

The app also uses your gyroscope and accelerometer for you to guide the point inside the maze and finally out of it. You tilt and twist your phone like so, pretty intuitive and easy to learn. The app uses contours algorithms in OpenCV to detect maze that is drawn on the paper and JBox2d engine for simulating the rigid bodies.

If you are a developer, you can check the code of this specific app on Github.

SOURCE: Android Experiments