Dreaming about dumping your hard drive? Wishing you didn’t have to pay expensive monthly cloud storage fees to the iClouds and Dropboxes of the world? We get it; those fees add up. But Zoolz Cloud Storage has your solution. You can get a lifetime of access to 2TB of storage for just $44.95.

With Zoolz, you won’t have to worry about the safety of your precious photos and files and you can organize according to use-cases. Keep essential photos and documents that you don’t need often tucked away with 1TB of Cold Storage, which allows you to access them if needed within two to five hours. For files you need at a moment’s notice, use the 1TB of Instant Vault space, which lets you access your files quickly and easily at any time.

This amazing storage solution is currently available for 98% off the regular MSRP of $3,600. Give yourself the gift of peace of mind (and your wallet a break) with this lifetime storage solution with Zoolz Cloud Backup for the low price of $44.95.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.