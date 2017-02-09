If you’re using a Huawei P9, one of the things you might be looking forward to is the jump to Android Nougat and the new EMUI firmware. Sadly, the rollout of the update has been slow, and a lot of Huawei P9 users feel like they’re “stuck” with using the current Marshmallow-based interface. They’re not really stuck, but they would like the update. Fortunately for Huawei P9 users, there’s a possible way of getting the update sooner than the scheduled rollout.

XDA member “Z-Blade” is using a L09C34 variant of the Huawei P9, which says that it’s the variant from Optus in Australia. The hack here is to trick the updater to thinking you have the C432 variant, which is actually the Huawei P9 Plus, which already got the official Nougat update. Z-Blade has successfully de-branded his Huawei P9 so he can get the Nougat update ahead of schedule, and it looks like everything is working.

The process involves flashing stock firmware (which will wipe your phone’s data so you better do a good backup), getting a bootloader unlock code from Huawei, unlocking your bootloader and flashing TWRP, flashing to a de-branded stock ROM, and then finally updating to Nougat. The steps are available via the source link below, but as with every hack like this, you have to deal with the possibility of bricking your phone.

There are reasons why people want the new EMUI interface, one of those is that Huawei finally put an App Drawer on to the darned device. It was all too iPhone-like before, with all the apps just right there on your home screens (and in folders if you’re the organized type). But we understand why people would like to jump on to Nougat as soon as is possible.

SOURCE: XDA