If you don’t like playing football games on your mobile device where you actually have to play the whole match, you might want to try out this free-kick type game called Football Strike – Multiplayer Soccer (yes, they still call it that). By playing against your friends or other players in real time, you can prove if you are indeed the Messi or Ronaldo of free kicks. Plus, you even get to virtually represent actual football clubs like FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

The game has different modes that you can choose from. The Shooting Race mode challenges you to hit the targets with a time limit and in a fast-paced battle. In the Free Kick Mode, you get to against a friend or a stranger from across the world, and you will get to play both striker and goalkeeper. If you want a more continuous and longer play, get on the Career Mode as you travel across various stadiums and unlock medals by participating in soccer challenges.

You can represent teams like Barca, Dortmund, FC Zenit, FC Shalke 04 and other popular football clubs. You can also customize both your striker and keeper’s outfits and equipment by unlocking them all throughout the game. The game is fast-paced enough that you will probably not get bored, but you also don’t really learn much about tactics or strategies (those are best left to the FIFA and Football Manager games).

You can download Football Strike from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases available.