For those who have been watching football and playing simulation games for a long time, you know that games need to get with the times, since there is so much movement within teams, leagues, even countries. For those who prefer the managerial type of games, that is equally or maybe even more important. Football Manager Touch 2017 is now updated with all that happened during the winter transfer window, making it easier to manage your team and maneuver in this crazy but fun world of the beautiful game.

If you’re just new into this game and wondering what a transfer window is, it’s when teams and leagues are allowed to sell and buy and trade players, only during a specific period. The winter transfer window or the mid-season transfer ended last January 31 or in some countries, February 1 or 2. And now, Football Manager Touch 2017 is all updated so you can do your own transfers or trades within the game.

Once you update the app and then restart the game, all rosters will be updated. All the stats that happened in the real world are also now updated in the game so that the real world actually reflects even in your own digital space. There are also a bunch of bug fixes and improvements so that the game becomes smoother and more stable.

You can now update the Football Manager Touch 2017 app from its Google Play page. Now whether or not your team is gonna improve or win some silverware is entirely up to you (and the real players and teams too!)