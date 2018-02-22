It’s not really a surprise since they’ve been telling us this for months already, but as of February 20, Flixster Video is officially done. The website is no longer working and your movies will no longer be streaming through the app. If you’ve followed their previous instructions, then you will still have access to your movies in another platform. If not, there’s still one more chance for you to retrieve all of them but you should do it as soon as possible.

Flixster was acquired by Fandango back in 2016, so we knew it was only a matter of time before they closed down for good or be reincarnated as a new service. We don’t know yet about the latter but as of February 20, you will no longer be able to stream your movies through the app or redeem new codes for digital movies or even access their website. Going to the site will just lead you to Fandango. The app is still in the Google Play Store but it will only be for buying movie tickets, showtimes schedules, and seeing movie reviews from Rotten Tomatoes.

By now, you should have linked your Flixster account to other platforms like Vudu and Movies Anywhere so you can still watch the movies you have saved there. If not, you need to get your UltraViolet ID from your Flixster account and then link them to the aforementioned platforms. Do it while you can still access your account logins, as we don’t know until when this will last.

The loss of this service is not really that painful as you have so many streaming options now, as compared to the few players a decade ago when Flixster came to life. Let’s see if Fandango has plans to release a new movie streaming service though.

VIA: Android Police