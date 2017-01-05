Thermal camera outfit FLIR is releasing a bunch of new thermal cameras to the market, all announced at CES 2017. All of you who need thermal imaging for their work should know that you will have options this year. We’re particularly interested in the phone-mounted FLIR ONE Pro, more robust and ruggedized version of the company’s initial thermal camera offering for smartphones, the FLIR ONE.

The FLIR ONE Pro is a thermal camera you can attach to your Android smartphone, much like the FLIR ONE before it which was released last year. One of the updates is that it now uses a USB Type C port. It also has a height adjustable dongle, so you can now use the camera even if you use a protective casing for your phone.

The FLIR ONE Pro gives you a Full HD (1080p) visual resolution of the thermal image, and has a more rugged design than the FLIR ONE, intended for professional and semi-professional users. This device will set you back USD$399 when it launches by the first half of 2017.

The FLIR ONE also has an updated 2017 version, complete with the height adjustable dongle. It is more affordable than the earlier FLIR ONE, now at USD$199 rather than last year’s USD$250 pricing.

