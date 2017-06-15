More coins and treasures will be dealt with in this new game from Noodlecake Studios. The company has recently released a new game created by Hiding Spot Games. This action game will have you playing endlessly to collect all the coins you can get while running and flipping as you try to unlock new weapons and abilities.

The Flipping Legend world is made of squares. You need to speed through the checkerboard road in rhythm until you reach new lands. You will be moving diagonally up either to the left or right. You can jump back if you need to.

Your aim is to progress to different levels as you avoid all the pits, spikes, and ghosts. You will be facing a lot of enemies so make sure you are quick to balance and take them out.

You can choose any character you like from an Archer to a Wizard or Ninja. You can improve their skills by unlocking special abilities like jumping ahead or killing the nearest foe.

Game is free to download but offers in-app purchases. Get the upgrade if you can if you want to finish the game faster but even without spending money, you can just collect more coins and character skins.

Download Flipping Legend from the Google Play Store