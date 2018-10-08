Google really wants to help you strike a balance between your online and offline lives. That is why they launched the Digital Wellbeing program, which is basically a series of features for various devices and apps that will help you figure out how much time you’re spending on your phone and your various apps. One feature that we’re looking forward to is the “Flip to Shhh” which turns on the Do Not Disturb mode when you flip your phone. You can now enable it if your Pixel device is rooted.

From the name itself, it’s easy to figure out what “Flip to Shhh” will do for you. Instead of manually turning on the Do Not Disturb mode when you need to not be distracted by your phone, the act of just turning over your smartphone, face down, will automatically make sure you don’t receive any calls, texts, or notifications when you’re in a meeting or studying or reading.

There is no specific date yet when this mode will be enabled but most likely it will be after the October 9 Google event which is just a couple of days away. But if you have a Pixel 2 or Essential Phone running on Android 9.0 Pie, you might just be able to turn the feature on manually. You can find the step-by-step instructions on the source link through the kind folks over at XDA Developers.

Of course you need to have a rooted device to be able to do this. If you don’t like tinkering around with your phone, you’ll just have to wait for Google to enable this. When it does go live, you will need to go to your System setting and under the Gestures section, you’ll see a toggle for Flip to Shhh. Once you turn it on, you’ll enable the mode when you turn your phone over then disable it once you pick up your phone again.

While waiting, if you have a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, you can already play with various Digital Wellbeing features like an overview of your app usage, counters for unlocking your phone and receiving notifications, an app timer to limit your usage, Wind Down mode to help you sleep at night without any phone distractions, etc.

VIA: XDA Developers