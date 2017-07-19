A new launcher is about to be released but it’s still being tested. If you’re a fan of Pixel Launcher, it is recommended that you get the Flick Launcher. The goal is to make your phone as smooth and fluid as ever with a more effective launcher that you can customize according to your own preference. This app particularly helps in freeing up memory, as well as, save battery.

Flick Launcher is free to download but there is also a PRO version available. The app is listed on the Play Store but it still is unreleased or not yet available officially. This one brings app security, Folders, notification badgers, gestures, search bar, and other customizations for the app drawer, home, and icons.

This launcher also brings Android O immediately to the device, allowing you to enable the badge and customize color and alignment. You will notice it’s a much-improved Pixel launcher and now, it comes with Google Now so you can enjoy smarter features especially if you upgrade to Pro.

Some enhancements of the launcher include the app shortcuts, gestures like Tap Tap to wake, fingerprint app lock, icon pack support, password app lock, and more customizations.

Download Flick Launcher from the Google Play Store