Not one Android OS version has arrived in perfect form. Not one software or platform version is perfect but thank heavens for the beta testing phase that allows developers and testers to check a software and use it in real life. Android 8.1 Oreo is no different. You’d think more bugs have been squashed already but unfortunately, the are still some issues that can be encountered including the lock screen swipe gesture.

Android 8.1 Oreo has a lock screen swipe gesture that has made it a challenge to swipe away notifications, swiping to unlock, or accessing quick settings. Compared to Android 8.0, it’s slower. Oftentimes, it needs a whole screen-wide swipe. Apparently, one feature is causing this. There’s the anti-falsing feature found in the SystemUI that prevents future and accidental swipes. It should be easy to fix–disable the feature.

This swipe gesture feature is enabled on Android 8.1 Oreo for supported devices such as Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel 2 XL,Pixel 2, Pixel, and Pixel XL. Just disable the anti-falsing feature even without rooting. Download the Substratum theme engine on your Android 8.1 device. Check the tutorial here. You may also get the andromeda. Download the overlay provided, launch Substratum, select the theme, and apply the System UI overlay. Restart SystemUI if needed.

VIA: XDA Developers