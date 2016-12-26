To anyone who has played the previous four installments of Five Nights at Freddy’s, it’s either you had the most fun time playing the game/games or you had the most terrifying experience of your mobile game life. If you’re the former, then you’ll be happy to know that they’ve added a new game called Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, meaning Sister Location. You get to enjoy all the frightful things the game series has brought you, as well as new things to terrorize you.

This time around, you you answered the job opening to be a late night technician at Circus Baby’s Pizza World. Now given that name and the fact that you “must enjoy cramped spaces” and you should be “comfortable around active machinery” should have warned you that this may be not your ordinary pizza place gig. Add to the fact that there’s a disclaimer that the company will not be responsible for death or dismemberment.

The mobile version includes all five nights from the PC version and even has some additional features like Custom Night and an ominous sounding Baby “death” mini-game. If you enjoy the kind of game that Five Nights at Freddy’s brings, wherein you have to survive, well, five nights and simply avoid being eaten by mechanical monsters, then you’ll probably enjoy this one as well.

You can download Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL from the Google Play Store for $2.99. There are no more in-app purchases needed and the game contains both endings available in the PC version.