The name Fitbit is almost synonymous to health and fitness tracking. The brand has been working with Android smartphones for over four years now. We’ve seen a number of wearable devices and we know more will be introduced soon by Fitbit. The next one will be a total smartwatch-fitness tracker which is set to be announced before the year 2017 ends.

The upcoming Fitbit smartwatch is said to be available in three color options: darker case with a black strap, rose gold with a blue strap, and a silver case with navy strap. The wearable device may remind you of the Fitbit Blaze with the positions of the buttons Interestingly, the optical heart rate sensor is believed to be moved to a new location.

Instead of green optical sensors, this new Fitbit may have red lights to indicate different things. The details aren’t confirmed yet but this one is said to be a new pulse oximeter to measure oxygen levels in the blood. If you’ve tried the Fitbit Charge 2, expect its features to be available on the next smartwatch but better.

Fitbit may be working harder to challenge Garmin and the Apple Watch. Hopefully, the SDK will be ready for developers soon so more apps and programs will be made for the next wearable device that is codenamed as ‘Project Higgs’.

Fitbit only confirmed a device will be ready for the holiday season when asked about more details.

VIA: Wearable