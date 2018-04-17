If you’ve been pretty excited about Fitbit’s second true smartwatch, the Versa, you can now purchase it through Amazon with the price starting at $199.95. While the Fitbit Ionic was slightly more expensive than this one, Versa has a nicer design and is a bit more compact. It still has all the fitness features that you love from the Fitbit line but it also has better smartwatch things so you can keep up with your connected smartphone without having to constantly open it.

Fitness tracking is something that Fitbit has been excelling in for years. For the Versa, you get all-day activity tracking, including heart rate and sleep stages. You have more than 15 exercise modes to choose from including Run or Swim, and you can connect to your smartphone GPS if you want more precise real-time pace and distance. You even get on-screen coaching that you can watch on your wrist and it will supposedly coach you through each move of your workout.

The Versa will give you notifications for your calls, texts, calendars, and other app alerts from sports, weather, news, etc. Soon you will also be able to send quick replies to messages in case you’re too busy to pick up your phone. The device’s battery life supposedly lasts for four days and it is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. You can also store up to 300+ songs on it or download stations from streaming services like Pandora or Deezer.

The basic doesn’t have GPS or NFC and comes in silver, black or rose gold. It will cost you $199.95 but only the black one is ready for shipping. There’s a special edition that has a built-in NFC chip so you can use it for Android Pay. It’s slightly more expensive at $229.95.

SOURCE: Amazon