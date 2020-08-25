Apart from the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit has also introduced the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2. These are the two other health smartwatches that will be available soon in key markets. They are more affordable at only $229 and $99.95, respectively. They deliver new health and fitness features plus convenience to every user willing to get fit, healthy, and strong. The Fitbit Versa 3 comes with the following: Active Zone Minutes, better PurePulse 2.0 technology, an in-app workout intensity map, and an on-device GPS.

The watch doesn’t just track your daily steps and other health data. It can also work as a regular smartwatch t connect to your phone. This way, you can receive phone calls or be notified of any information you want to be updated with. It works with the Google Assistant and Alexa.

Fitbit Versa 3 also lets you make secure and quick payments. Access different apps and choose any clock face you want. You can also play your favorite music from Spotify, Pandora, or Deezer.

The wearable device can last up to 6 days of battery life. A few minutes of charging is enough to give it a full-day battery. Special bands have been designed by different artists and brands so you can choose your own style.

There is also the Fitbit Inspire 2. It is the most affordable among the new Fitbit smartwatches at only $99. This one follows the older Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR trackers. It also boasts advanced features, a slimmer design, a more vibrant screen, and very long battery life. The watch can last up to ten days straight on normal wearable use.

Like most fitness trackers, this lets you access more than 20 goal-based exercise modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, advanced sleep tool, food and hydration intake, as well as, menstrual health tracking for the ladies. Fitbit also offers a one-year free trial of the Fitbit Premium. This plan allows you to unlock a deeper analysis of your health data. It brings advanced sleep tools and workouts from different brands and instructors.

Mindfulness content can be accessed on the watch with the help of several apps. Content like a wellness report, sleep and nutrition, guided programs, and motivating challenges can be used.