If you’re excited to see what Fitbit has in store for you next with its rumored next smartwatch, there are now leaks of the images and other pertinent information about the Fitbit Versa 2. All the information we have so far is courtesy of noted tipster @evleaks and also a listing on the OLX website of Bulgaria which has already posted the device on its selling page. But of course, until there is an official announcement from Fitbit themselves, all the details are still not considered confirmed.

But if you’re curious to know what those leaked details are, an article in Tizenhelp detailed some of the things we can expect from the Fitbit Versa 2. First, the new leaked images confirmed what was previously said about the smartwatch: you will have Amazon Alexa as your official digital assistant on your wrist. You have the usual things like weather reports, fitness guides, controlling your connected smart gadgets, answering your questions, and other things that Alexa is able to do for you.

As for the official Bulgaria OLX website, there are already a few images of the smartwatch posted, including the box it will come with which contains most of the details. First of all, the box says Versa 2 so that may be confirmation about the name itself. It will come with Fitbit Pay support so you can connect your credit and debit cards and leave your wallet at home and just use the smartwatch to make payments.

The box also indicates that it can support more than 18 exercise modes as well as sleep tracking and sleep score, and heart rate monitoring features. Battery-wise, it says it can last up to 4 days and can last even longer with its “battery backup”. Because it has its own storage, you can add up to 300 songs on your Versa 2. The photo doesn’t reveal much about what changes will be there physically so we’ll have to wait for the “unveiling”.

Speaking of which, a source has reportedly told the site that the official announcement of the device will be on August 25. The release will be on September 15 although the OLX page doesn’t indicate if that is indeed when you can start buying the smartwatch. No price range has been rumored just yet.