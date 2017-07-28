If you keep track not just of your fitness activities but all other health-related aspects of your life, you know that it can sometimes be a hassle. You probably wished your digital assistant can help make your life easier, as they promised to. If you’re using Cortana on your Android device and if you have a Fitbit wearable device, then we have great news for you. You will now have Fitbit skills for any of your Cortana-supported devices so you can monitor your fitness and health goals easily.

So now instead of constantly opening your Fitbit app or checking your Fitbit wearable, you can now just ask Cortana how you are doing. With questions like “Hey Cortana, ask Fitbit what my heart rate is?” or “How did I sleep” or “How many more steps till I reach my goal?”, it’s now much easier for you to see how you’re doing with your goals. It will read out loud your progress and also show you a short summary with all the important information you may need.

You can also see, or rather listen to, how well you’re doing against your friends by saying “Hey Cortana, show me my leaderboard.” It will even offer you words of encouragement, just in case you need that extra motivation to get to your set goal for the day. For your beverage and food intake information, you can also ask it to log it for you. “Hey Cortana, tell Fitbit I drank 24 ounces of water,” is just one sample of the commands you can give it.

To start, just say, “Hey Cortana, open Fitbit” and then you will have to sign in with your Fitbit username and password. Then you can start bombarding it with questions and commands.

SOURCE: Cortana