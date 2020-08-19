Fitbit isn’t officially overtaken by Google. We can probably say not yet as several talks and an investigation are underway. The fitness tracker company has been working on new products. In fact, we can expect three new wearables namely the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch, Fitbit Inspire 2, and Fitbit Versa 3. These wearables may look familiar to you but they are definitely improved versions of the previous model. Fitbit is one of the few names to trust with it comes to health and fitness tracking but it’s getting more rivals in other companies like Xiaomi and Garmin.

Fitbit Sense



The health tracking competition is becoming tighter as bigger names like Apple and Samsung are introducing EKG function or ECG support. The Fitbit Sense will have such feature that can record electrocardiograms according to a source.

The watch also gets Google Assistant integration. It is made of metal. It comes with GPS support, water-resistance rating, and frequency curve.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 offers voice input in the form of a microphone. There’s also the same GPS support and water-resistant. ECG support isn’t confirmed yet.

Fitbit Inspire 2

This wearable device has the same rounder shape as the Sense. It may come with Google Assitant since the older version supports Alexa. Fitbit and Google may be part of the same team soon so the change to Google Assistant only makes sense but we still need confirmation.

Note that these are not official images. These are only rendered images that show a button-less design. Expect a big announcement from Fitbit featuring these hew wearables.