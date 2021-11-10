There has of course been a renewed focus on health and fitness the past year due to the pandemic. We’re seeing a boom in fitness trackers and smartwatches as well as all exercise and activity-related products. But one thing that is rarely talked about is fitness fatigue and the recovery your body needs from all these activities. Fitbit Premium users will now get a new exclusive feature called Daily Readiness Score which can help you make the right decisions when it comes to workouts and other fitness activities.

Daily Readiness is actually based on a “well-researched psychological science” called Fitness Fatigue which explains that while exercise gives you fitness long-term, it also actually generates fatigue in the short term. So before you go and lift heavy weights or do hardcore exercise routines, you have to make sure your body is ready for it or else you might put yourself at risk of injury. The Daily Readiness algorithm that your Fitbit device will give you is based on three major things: activity, stress, and sleep.

To be more specific, the score you’ll get is based on these 3 key components. First it will take a look at every kind of activity that it was able to record as it tracks your heart rate throughout the day. The second element is sleep as whether you got a good night’s sleep or not will affect your body the day after. The last element that is a good measure to look at for recovery is heart rate viability (HRV). To make it simple, this is the time between your heartbeats and it can vary from night to night. The higher HRV, the better.

Every morning, Fitbit will give you a Daily Readiness score based on these elements. Excellent means your body is ready for some heavy duty workouts. You’ll also get an Active Zone Minutes goal based on your average. If you receive a Good readiness rating, the recommendation is that you do your usual routine or take on moderate exercise. You’ll also get an AZM goal for the day but you’ll also be warned to not overdo it. If you get Low readiness, then you know that you need to rest as your body is fatigued. You’ll get recommended content to help you recover.

The Daily Readiness Score is of course exclusive only for Fitbit Premium subscribers and is supported on Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Inspire 2, Luxe, and Charge 5 devices. If you don’t have Premium yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and if you like it, get ready to shell out $9.99 per month or $80 per year.