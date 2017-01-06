Fitbit has announced a number of good news at this year’s CES event in Las Vegas. A round of software updates has just been released for its latest health and fitness trackers with the main goal of enhancing the features and functions. Expect to receive alerts or notifications for your Fitbit app, Fitbit Blaze, and Fitstar Personal Trainer app in the coming days. Some major changes include Personal Goal Setting, new Community section, more personalized guidance, advanced health and fitness features, plus the new Fitstar Personal Trainer app.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the company has acquired Pebble last month. The brand has been the leader in the connected health and fitness game and it’s not changing anytime soon. Its acquisition of Pebble is expected to improve the services and product lineup.

Fitbit’s CEO and co-founder James Park said, “With these latest advancements, we’re delivering even more ways to interact with your social network and provide a smarter, more tailored experience, transforming the personal value of Fitbit devices from beloved fitness trackers to an integral part of your life.” There are millions of people using Fitbit devices, comprising the largest fitness social networks today.

The new Fitbit Community includes new social feature such as Feed where you can connect with family and friends. There’s the Personalized Guidance that will teach you how to work out smarter and reach fitness goals faster. The Fitstar Personal Trainer offers motivation and customization. If you want to check out more workout, you can access the recommended workouts. The Fitstar Radio will allow you to customize your workout soundtrack to make it more fun.

More updates can be experienced like the Personal Goal Setting, Fitbit Blaze, Cardio Fitness Level and Relax breathing sessions for the Fitbit Charge 2, and new clock faces among others.

The latest Fitstar Personal Trainer is available now for Android and iOS. The Fitbit app will get the Community feature beginning March 2017. Fitbit Blaze will receive the new features next month while Personal Goal Setting will be ready for the Fitbit app users later this month.

