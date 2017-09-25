The much-awaited street release date of Fitbit’s two newest products is almost upon us. The Ionic wearable, boasting of industry leading 5-days battery life, and the brand’s first wireless headphones, the Flyer, will be available worldwide at major retailers starting October 1. Meanwhile, they will also be releasing the Software Development Kit tomorrow so that developers can create apps and watch faces for the new products. This is just part of the brand’s continuous foray into the still growing and viable wearable market.

The Fitbit Ionic is their latest entry into the market, having had pretty successful ones like the Blaze, Flex, Charge, etc. For tracking, it has GPS, heart-rate tracking, guided workouts, and sleep tracking with Sleep Stages. But it also has smart features like contactless payments, onboard music, notifications from your connected smartphone, and of course various apps and watch faces from the Fitbit App Gallery. It has three color combinations: silver gray tracker and clasp with blue gray band, smoke gray tracker and clasp with charcoal band, or burnt orange tracker and clasp with slate blue band. It is priced at $299.95 and accessories like classic and sport bands are at $29.95 and Horween leather bands are at $59.95.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit Flyer is the brand’s first wireless headphones that can be used to listen to music from the Ionic wearable or your connected smartphone, access the audio coaching from the Fitbit Coach smartphone app, or even talking to people while you’re working out. It is durable, sweatproof, has a customizable fit and of course, quality sound performance. It has two colors available: lunar gray or nightfall blue. It is priced at $129.95 and will be available at most major retailers.

Fitbit will also be releasing its SDK as a Developer Preview by tomorrow, including the Fitbit OS Developer Beta Firmware for Ionic and the Fitbit Studio development environment. Developers (at least those who signed up) can start creating watch faces and submitting apps to the Fitbit App Gallery.

SOURCE: Fitbit