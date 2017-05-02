There may have been some production snafus along the way, but it looks like Fitbit’s first true blue smartwatch and Bluetooth earbuds are to be released soon. Well, that is, if you believe the leaked photos of the two devices that have been making the rounds. Internally named Higgs and Parkside respectively, we are getting our supposed first look at the two, and it seemingly matches the earlier rumors we’ve heard about them. But there’s no news yet as to when they will be released or if they’ve already overcome the design and software mishaps (at least for the smartwatch).

The first actual smartwatch from Fitbit looks a bit like their already existing wearable, the Blaze. It’s not very forward looking and looks a bit like a “retro” smartwatch so insiders aren’t really excited about it. It’s supposedly going up against the Apple Watch so some specs are similar, including a color display with 1,000 nits of brightness. It will also reportedly have a built-in GPS chip, heart rate monitoring, touchless payments support and storing and playing music from Pandora. It will also have four days of battery life and all of these will be housed in an aluminum unibody design.

Meanwhile, the Bluetooth earphones will also be supposedly similar to the Beats and the Apple Beats X earbuds, at least design-wise. It will also be hanging around your neck and will come in two colors: Nightfall Blue and Lunar Gray. Other than that, not much is known about it except for the leaked image and that it will cost around $150.

The two were originally slated to be released in spring 2017, but due to some design and software mishaps, we can expect it later this year. The smartwatch is expected to be priced at around $300. Hopefully, they have been able to resolve the issues so that when it does hit the streets, it will not be an embarrassment for the wearable company.

