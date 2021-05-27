Fitness trackers and smartwatches are pretty useful for a lot of people but in case you lose your device or your phone, the data within the connected apps can be compromised. Fitbit is finally rolling out additional security for your account through two-factor authentication. And while the method that they will use, SMS text messages, is not the most secure, it’s still better than nothing. This option is rolling out to some users already and also comes as some changes in the sign-in process in the website is also rolling out.

According to 9 to 5 Google, Fitbit users on Android and iOS are seeing a prompt on their apps, telling them to “increase your security”. It also explains that the two-factor authentication they’re suggesting will give them an “extra layer of protection”. The SMS codes that will be sent to your smartphone should make your account more secure, although that method is not the best one as some are able to spoof carriers now.

In any case, this is still better than not having any form of protecting your account and data. First, you will have to add your active phone number to your Fitbit account. Tap your profile avatar and then go down to the Account Settings part where you will see Two Factor Authentication as an option. You’ll receive on-screen instructions and the end part is you’ll enter a phone number and then wait for the verification to be sent to your device.

After you’ve confirmed the code and then your password, you’ll be given a recovery code to keep safe. You’ll have to be careful though as entering the wrong 2FA code several times will lock you out of your Fitbit account for 24 hours. So make sure you’re putting in the right code or else you’ll have to make do without your account for a day, which some may not be able to survive (not literally of course).

There will also be a change to the log-in process on the Fitbit website. Soon you will not be able to log in with your Facebook account. This is probably because Google will be “unifying” Fitbit in a somewhat Nest-like manner in the next few years.