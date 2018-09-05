If you think that the 1% of Android users who are already updated to Android 9.0 Pie are the luckiest, think again. Well, that is, if you’re a Fitbit fitness tracker user. It seems that their community page is currently being flooded with complaints that since they upgraded their Android smartphone to the latest version, their Fitbit device has not been able to properly sync. The OEM is already aware of the issue and their team is currently investigating the matter.

The official statement from Fitbit isn’t really that helpful, to the annoyance of a lot of commenters in the forum and elsewhere. They admitted that they are aware of the issue but there are no updates as of writing. They also advised users to update their Fitbit app to the latest version 2.76.1. Unfortunately, doing that is still not fixing the problem for all of the users, hence even more frustration.

Fortunately, there are a lot of helpful people in these forums that have suggested work-arounds (aside from not upgrading to Pie just yet). Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to work for everyone. But if you’re facing this problem, might as well give it a try. The first step is to open the Fitbit app on your smartphone and start the sync process. You will see that it shows the “looking…” screen.

Head to your Bluetooth settings and then choose “Pair new device”. Select the fitness tracker that you’re using as if it’s the first time you’re pairing it with your smartphone. Switch back to the Fitbit app and if you’re lucky, the Sync will then be completed.

Some users have successfully synced their devices again while some have tried it over and over but with no luck. Some had to try it a few times before eventually being able to sync their Fitbit tracker again with their phone. Hopefully, Fitbit will release a patch or a solution soon so users will not need to do these steps anymore.

SOURCE: Fitbit

VIA: Phone Arena