Fitbit rolled out some advanced features to its latest line of smartwatches, the Versa and the Sense and eventually to the Ionic too. Now the Fitbit Charge 4 will be getting new features as well in its firmware update. This includes Sp02 or blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature tracking, and a new Health Metrics dashboard. This means users will be able to get 7-day trends in most of their health tracking metrics but beyond that, you still need a Fitbit Premium subscription.

These days, it is pretty important to track the level of oxygen in your blood especially if you are being monitored for certain problems. Sp02 tracking seems to be the feature that people are looking for in their wearables. It is of course not as accurate as actual medical trackers but it gives you a fair estimate of your average Sp02. With the Fitbit Charge 4, you’ll see your average measurement from your sleep the night before and your 7-day trends as well through the Fitbit app.

Once your Charge 4 is updated, you’ll also be able to track changes in your skin temperature. This can help you identify changes in your body, like if you feel a fever coming on or if you need to monitor your ovulation. Not a lot of wearables have skin temperature tracking so if this is important to you and you’re looking for a new wearable, then the Fitbit Charge 4 is something that you may want to consider.

Lastly, you will be able to monitor all the things that your wearable is tracking in the Health Metrics dashboard. It’s found in the Fitbit app and gives you a free 7-day view for things like heart rate variability, RHR and breathing rate, as well as the two new aforementioned things, the oxygen saturation and skin temperature variation. But if you want a longer period for monitoring, you have to subscribe to Fitbit Premium for $9.99 a month.

You need to do a firmware update on your Fitbit Charge 4 to be able to enjoy these new features. No news yet if Sp02 will roll out to older devices as well.