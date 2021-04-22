Fitbit has made a name for itself in terms of fitness tracking, but now they’re also trying to make a play for the mindfulness market. When they launched Fitbit Sense last year, one of the new features they introduced was Stress Management. Now they’re bringing part of this tool, specifically the daily stress score, to their other devices like Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, Charge 4, and Inspire 2. But of course, there’s a difference between what regular users can access compared to what Premium users will be able to see.

Fitbit users will be able to find the Stress Management feature on the Fitbit Dashboard. To come up with the daily stress score, it uses the heart rate viability, exertion, and sleep data to generate your stress score. You can also add your own feedback about your stress levels but note that it doesn’t really train the algorithm of this feature so it’s just for your own recording purposes. It’s also worth noting that only Fibit Premium subscribers will see the full breakdown of this score while regular users will only see the daily stress score.

The purpose of this Stress Management score is so you are aware of the effect of your current activities on your stress levels and maybe convince you to try and do other activities to alleviate your stress. This can include doing breathing exercises which your Fitbit device can help you with. You can also do some of the guided mindfulness content they are offering for both Premium and non-Premium members.

This feature is different from the EDA sensor tech that the Fitbit Sense has which uses your skin’s stress response during the guided breathing and meditation sessions. This focus on mindfulness will help users have a more holistic approach when it comes to health and fitness. Eventually, you should be able to understand the connections between your stress levels and your daily activities, as per Wareable.

The rollout of Stress Management to other Fitbit devices aside from Fitbit Sense started the other day. Check out your Fitbit tracker or smartwatch if it’s available there already and start driving the stress away.