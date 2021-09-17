For those who are struggling with sleeping issues, having a wearable to help you detect and eventually solve these problems will be a bonus. Fitbit owners, particularly the Sense and Versa 3 devices are getting a “Snore & Noise Detect” feature powered by the smartwatch’s built-in microphone. The feature will help you determine if snoring or the noise level in your room or surroundings may actually be affecting and disrupting your sleep. However, it seems you need to have a premium subscription in order to access the data.

9 to 5 Google shares how you will be able to enable the “Snore & Noise Detect” if you have the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 devices. Go to the Sleep page of your Fitbit app on your phone and you’ll see a new “Check for snoring” card. Tapping on “Learn More” will give you more information about the feature. Basically, the built-in mic on your smartwatch will be able to record the sound intensity or noise level and also look for “snore-specific noises”.

After you tick the checkbox and confirm that you want to enable the feature, you’re all set. The information will appear in the Sleep section and will give you a “snore report” in the morning. The mic will be able to “sample, measure, and collect information” when you’re asleep every few seconds. However, if there’s someone else in the room with you who snores, that will be captured as well.

Enabling the feature will affect your device’s battery life. Fitbit is recommending that your smartwatch be charged at least 40% before going to bed. If you feel like you don’t need to monitor the noise around you anymore, you can always just stop using it by going to the settings in the top-right corner and tapping on the last toggle. You can also delete your snore and noise data anytime if you don’t want to store it.

The “Snore & Noise Detect” feature is only available for the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. You also need to have a monthly Premium subscription to enable this which costs $9.99 per month or $80 a year.