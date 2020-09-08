One thing that people have been realizing all the more these past few months is how to use their devices to monitor their health. This isn’t anymore just about losing weight or keeping fit but actually checking if our body is still okay. SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation level is one such way to check on our health and devices have been including this as a feature these past few years. If you have a newer Fitbit, you will now have an easier way to check this with an SpO2 watch face.

If you’ve been seeing SpO2 but don’t really understand what it is, it refers to how much oxygen your blood is able to carry from the lungs to the rest of your body. A heathy body should be able to have a 90% or higher SpO2 level so any significant dip in that may be an indication that there’s something wrong. So if you have existing conditions, monitoring this would be an important part of making sure you’re still okay.

Fitbit’s smartwatches have SpO2 sensors for some time now but the new thing that they’re offering is a watch face that would track your levels while you’re sleeping. It should help you be more aware of your oxygen saturation trends during sleep as it may indicate some changes that you need to make in your wellness program. Fitbit emphasizes that the levels are usually lower in your sleep so tracking it may be important.

Once you have the SpO2 watch face installed, all you have to do is wear your smartwatch when sleeping and make sure the clock face is activated. You’ll be able to see your average SpO2 and range an hour after you wake up. “Fitbit does not measure or display SpO2 values below 80 percent,” they also note. If you have a Fitbit Premium membership, you can check the trends in the new Health Metrics dashboard which they will be releasing soon.

The SpO2 Signature clock face is available for the Fitbit Ionic, Versa family, and Fitbit Sense. It is worth noting that this data is not for medical purposes and should just be treated as “a close estimation of your blood oxygen saturation levels, but may not be precisely accurate.”