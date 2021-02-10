For those who need to manage their blood sugar levels, having an app to help you track it alongside your other health behaviors is pretty important. Even if you don’t have diabetes or other related diseases, it’s still important in everyday health management like reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, etc. The Fitbit app now has blood glucose tracking to help users manage their levels. This way, Fitbit wearable users will be able to just see all their fitness and health data in just one app.

Tracking blood glucose levels for those with diabetes or as recommended by healthy professionals is important in tracking how it changes throughout the day as impacted by things like food, sleep, physical activity, etc. You can set personalized ranges so you can see if you’re outside those ranges and adjust your behavior and get reminders as well. You will be able to see trends with data and easy-to-read graphs.

However, this feature is a manual one. You’ll have to log all of your information manually. You set the personalized range and then regularly log your levels yourself. You can also choose to receive reminders to log your blood glucose levels so you won’t forget to do so. If you’re using the OneTouch Reveal app from LifeScan, you can connect it and it will automatically import your data. Fitbit says they’re working on connecting other meters and apps as well.

You can enable your Fitbit wearables to receive notifications on your device. For those who are subscribed to Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching, it will help your Health Coach adjust your action plan in maintaining a healthier lifestyle. Members get access to more data over a 30-day period and get to share the data as part of their Wellness Report for their respective health providers.

To add the blood glucose tracking feature, go to the Fitbit app’s Discover > Health & Fitness Stats section and add Blood Glucose. For those using OneTouch Reveal, go to the settings icon in the Blood Glucose tile and connect it to the Fitbit app.