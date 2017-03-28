Fitbit continues to make wearables relevant and better by introducing new features and making it available in more markets. They have made several announcements about the global availability of its Alta HR as well as sport band accessories for its Charge 2. The former promises more health and fitness capabilities powered by PurePulse while the latter makes wearing wearables more stylish but still useful. The Fitbit app also has some updates including Sleep Tracking, Fitbit community, and Cardio Fitness Level and Relax guided breathing for Fitbit Blaze.

Fitbit Alta HR is an improvement over the already popular Fitbit Alta and is the slimmest fitness wristband that also has continuous heart rate tracking. It uses PurePulse® technology to better recognize and track the different exercises that you do to keep fit. It also has better calorie burn measurements, tracking real-time heart rate zones, and getting access to more advanced sleep tracking and insights plus a seven-day battery life.

Speaking of sleep tracking, the latest update to the Fitbit app, has a new feature called Sleep Stages, available for Fitbit Alta HR and Fitbit Blaze (English only) and soon on Fitbit Charge 2. It gives you more insight as to how long you spend in light, deep, and REM sleep stages using accelerometer data, heart rate variability, and Fitbit’s algorithms. Those in the US will have Fitbit Community to connect with friends and even similar-minded groups. For Fitbit Blaze, you get Cardio Fitness level and Relax guided breathing when you update the app.

The Fitbit Charge 2 also gets new water-resistant Sports Band accessories in cobalt, coral, and black, available for $29.95 each on fitbit.com and other major North American retailers. The Fitbit Alta HR costs $149.95 in black, blue gray, coral or fuchsia classic bands. It’s also now available at select global retail partners in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, as well as where the sports band accessories are also available .

SOURCE: Fitbit