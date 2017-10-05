When a new product is launched, expect the older models to be sold at a lower price. We’re certain you’re waiting for the original Pixel and Pixel XL phones to be sold at a discounted price since Google has already launched the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The tech giant has quickly listed the first-gen Pixel phones with a lower price. The two are now $100 cheaper.

The Pixel XL was originally priced at $649 but it’s now $549. You can get it on 0% APR Google Store Financing for only $22.88 per month. Meanwhile, the Pixel XL costs only $120 more so it’s now $669 or $27.88 per month. You can choose from three color options– Very Silver, Quite Black, and the Limited Edition Really Blue but the latter is currently out of stock.

The prices are for the 32GB model. There’s also the 128GB model but that’s $100 more expensive which is already the same price as the new Pixel 2. You can trade in your old smartphone to get the first-gen Pixel and get up to a maximum of $410 back on your purchase.

Add $99 for Device Protection if you think you’ll need it and take advantage of the Project Fi SIM Card as well because it is offered free.

