Android buffs who wanted a rugged and sporty smartwatch from their wrists can now grab onto a recently unveiled G-Shock running Google Wear OS. Casio has recently announced the GSW-H1000, which is a G-Squad Pro smartwatch powered by Wear OS and comes packed with fitness and activity tracking modes along with the guaranteed ruggedness of a G-Shock.

The latest entrant in the brand’s G-Squad shock-resistant smartwatch lineup, this is the first G-Shock to feature Wear OS and a color display. The watch features a titanium caseback for additional ruggedness and it has been certified for 200m water resistance.

As you’d expect from a 2021 smartwatch, the GSW-H1000 is packed with a slew of useful activity tracking options – ranging from daily workouts to extreme sports – that can be monitored from the Casio app. The app includes support for about 15 outdoor and 24 indoor activities including running, swimming, snowboarding, biking and indoor workouts.

Additionally, the dual-layer display of the watch allows auto switching between time and activity functions or between analog and digital options. Provided with three watch faces and blue, red, gold or custom theme hues, the G-Shock GSW-H1000 can also track heart rate, calories burned and display maps.

Touting slightly low, 1.5-day battery life, the G-Shock does support an always-on LCD display and features sensors for altitude, compass, barometric pressure and more. Paired with a soft urethane band for durability and flexibility, the GSW-H1000 is expected to start retailing sometime in May for a starting price of $700.