When you’re watching videos on your big screen using Amazon Fire TV or the Fire TV stick, you probably still browse the web on your mobile device when you’re not too focused on what you’re watching. But what if you can go to your favorite websites on your TV itself? Amazon is now making that possible with the launch of Mozilla Firefox and Amazon Silk browsers so you can access Facebook, Twitter, news sites, video sharing services, cloud storage sites, etc on your television screen.

Firefox for Fire TV is now available on the Amazon App Store so you can use it not just to go to your favorite websites, but even to watch videos through the browser. This is in case you don’t want to use native apps or the video service you’re using doesn’t have an app and can only be accessed through a browser. The Firefox app for Amazon was especially created for the “10-foot, leaseback experience” which you get from using your huge TV screen as a monitor, to give you access to the “broadest range of content in the world.”

But Amazon is also bringing its own browser to Fire TV and Fire TV stick users with Amazon Silk, optimized for the “true television viewing experience”. Aside from browsing sites on the web, you can also launch bookmarks from the home screen and use the Fire TV remote to navigate through the pages or search for specific content. Having full web browsers to the Fire TV greatly expands the experience of its customers, so watching movies or TV shows isn’t the only activity you can do.

You can download both Firefox and Silk from the Amazon App Store in more than a hundred countries. The former however says they are aiming for U.S. customers, but it is “available for anyone else that wants to try.”

SOURCES: Firefox, Amazon