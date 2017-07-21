Not everyone is happy to give access to developers their web browsing habits, even though it adds to big data and eventually better machine learning. For those who prefer to keep their information private, you need browsers like Firefox Focus, which has already reached a milestone 1 million downloads. In the latest update to the app, you get new features that will further enhance your experience of browsing your favorite sites while still having control over who has access to your personal information and web browsing habits.

When you update your Firefox Focus to the latest version, you’ll find three new things that are also based on the feedback they received from their users. When you watch videos on your browser, you can now watch them full screen. It’s actually such a basic thing that browsers should have, but at least now, Firefox has listened to you. The only holdout is YouTube, unfortunately, but as soon as Google rolls out a bug fix, they should be able to roll out another update to fix it.

You can also now download files from the Firefox Focus browser, onto your mobile device. Of course that depends on whether your smartphone still has space and also the speed of your connection. Another new feature is that you can have a shortcut in your Notifications to open your Firefox Focus if you want to switch to private browsing.

The update to the browser is rolling out to users. So check your Google Play page if it’s already available and update it from there.

SOURCE: Mozilla