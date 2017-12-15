Ever since Mozilla launched Firefox Focus a little over a year ago, it has become a popular mobile browser for those who want to protect their privacy and at the same time get a quick loading browser. They have since then added more than 27 languages and been downloaded more than 1 million times. Now the latest feature they’re introducing is the ability to add quick access to websites they frequently go to and also giving users the freedom to add whatever search engine they want to use.

You probably have a list of websites that you would regularly go to for information or even amusement. Now you will be able to access them easily on Firefox Focus by adding their URLs to your autocomplete list so that you only have to type the first few letters (or even just the first letter) and the site should appear. The good news is that your privacy will still be kept as only you will be able to see the URLs that you’ll add to your autocomplete list.

You can now also add any search engine from sites that has a search field. While the browser has, of course, a list of suggested search engines, sometimes you want to search within specific sites. For example, if you want to make sure the movie you’re planning to watch is worth it, you can search within rottentomatoes.com. Basically, it gives you the “power” to search the web the way you want to.

You can update your Firefox Focus by going to its Google Play page. If you haven’t used it yet, you might want to give it a try to see why users are loving its private and quick browsing. Oh and have we mentioned it auto-blocks ads and tracker?

SOURCE: Mozilla