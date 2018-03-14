If you’re a huge fan of the Firefox browser and you use it for both your desktop and mobile browsing needs, then you probably look forward to each update. While the major revamp already happened last November with the launch of Firefox 57 or Firefox Quantum, we can still look forward to some more additional new features. Version 59 of the mobile app now gives you the option use Firefox as your default Assist app instead of Google Assistant.

Obviously, this feature is only available for Android mobile devices. Instead of having Google Assistant as your default Assist app, you can make it Firefox. Go to your settings, head to App & Notifications > Advanced > Default apps > Assist & voice input, then choose Firefox. After you’ve done that, when you long press your home button, you will get Firefox to help you search for whatever you need from the Internet. We’re not sure if it can do the other Google Assistant actions though so you may want to check it first.

Aside from having Firefox Assist, the update also brings HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) support so that video compatibility for other video sites will be improved. You can also now lock video full screen in landscape mode when watching on the browser. The Private Browsing mode meanwhile will remove path information from referrers sent to third parties.

The update also brings various security updates and bug fixes. You can check if your Firefox already has the update ready but if not, just stick with your Google Assistant in the meanwhile.

SOURCE: Firefox