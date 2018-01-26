Amazon has many brand product lines that it’s hard to keep track of all of them. Aside from the smart Echo line, there is the Fire series that brings the Amazon Fire HD, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV. The Fire TV lets you stream media content from different web sources. This streaming device has just received an update that delivers several bug fixes and Single Sign-On support that allows a user to sign in only once. It remembers your information so you are free to quickly access all other TV apps.

THe Fire TV lets users enjoy a cable-free entertainment experience. With the recent update, you don’t have to authenticate every app you use on the Fire TV. The streaming platform makes it easier for Fire TV users to log in and immediately enjoy all TV and media apps available.

TV providers such as BBC America, A&E, The Cooking Channel, and Watch TCM already support this feature which means authentication will happen only once whether you’re using a Fire Smart TV, all Fire TV models, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote, or Fire TV Stick with Alexa. Simply install the latest Fire TV update to get this particular feature.

VIA: SlashGear