Black Friday is happening. We’re certain you’re all busy now browsing through your favorite shopping sites and apps. Our go-to e-commerce site, Amazon, has just posted the latest Amazon Device Deals. The page doesn’t exactly feature all the Black Friday deals on Amazon and from other brands, just special deals on Amazon devices like the Fire TV and tablets. Listed are two Fire TV Editions — the Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV and the TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR.

The 32-inch Insignia Fire TV now costs $99 from the original $170 while the 50-inch Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV os $269.99 from $380. To review, the Insignia HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition offers 720p picture quality with rich colors and deep blacks. Built-in is access to Alexa skills, apps, and channels like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, and Hulu among others. It allows seamless integration of live over-the-air TV and streaming channels to a home screen.

With Alexa-plus, you can take advantage of Voice Remote to search for titles, launch apps, switch inputs, control other smart home gadgets, and play music. The built-in Fire TV offers a TV experience like no other. It is smart and easy-to-use with WiFi and plug-and-play mode.

The Fire TV Edition of the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR allows home screen streaming and over-the-air TV. It comes with Dolby Vision HDR, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and of course, Voice Remote with Alexa.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet comes with an 8-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, and a Yellow Kid-Proof Case. The tablet is only $79 so it’s really affordable. You can probably buy all your kids one tablet each. Specs include an 8-inch display, 1.GB RAM, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Check out other Amazon Device Deals HERE.