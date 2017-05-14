Customer service can sometimes be a nightmare as you are put on hold or you can’t even connect to the supposedly easy hotline numbers. And for some people, having to actually talk to another person about their issues with the product or service can be really stressful. Some brands are already using messaging apps to do their customer service, and the latest one to do so is Verizon’s Fios, which now has its very own chatbot in Facebook Messenger.

The chatbot is actually more than just a “person” you complain to, but it is actually more for searching for new content that you can consume, managing your DVR, adding channels to your already existing package, check how fast your Internet actually is, and so many other things. Now as to whether the chatbot can help fix your connectivity problems, it seems like they will, depending on the type of questions that you ask, but be prepared that you might eventually end up still talking to a customer service person if it’s too complicated.

They are looking at the chatbot as more of a way to be able to customize and search for new things to expand your entertainment content. But Miguel Quiroga, head of digital for Verizon’s Fios consumer business, said that it will continue to evolve based actually on how people use it. They are looking at their customers as co-creators of this platform eventually.

To use the chatbot on Facebook Messenger, just search for Fios and then enter your account credentials. Then just start chatting with questions like, “What’s on tonight?” and then from there just continue to interact with it.

SOURCE: Verizon